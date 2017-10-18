MRA paid K117mil in royalties, says Samar

Mineral Resources Authority (MRA) has paid more than K117 million in royalties to landowners of five mining projects and provincial governments this year, managing-director Philip Samar says.

He revealed this in a presentation titled “Promoting accountable leadership and citizen participation in the extractive sector governance” at a forum hosted by Consultative Implementation and Monitoring Council (CIMC) in Lae yesterday.

Samar said MRA paid K117.66 million to landowners and provincial governments in August.

The breakdown:

K50.13 million to Lihir;

K30.7 million to Ok Tedi;

K24.47 million to Porgera;

K5.8 million to Hidden Valley; and,

K6.56 million to Simberi.

Hidden Valley landowners, Bulolo and Morobe government split the K5.8 million according to agreements in place.

Samar said mining was a “mature, thriving and sustainable money earner for the country” and needed to be protected to continue sustaining the country.

He said the mineral sector’s challenges included participation and accountability in funding requirements, development commitment, lack of infrastructure, worker-related issues, environmental concerns, and international perception of social issues including landowner disputes.

Samar said four new mining projects would be operational by 2025. They are Woodlark in Milne Bay, Solwara 1 project in New Ireland, Frieda River in West Sepik and Wafi-Golpu mine in Morobe.

