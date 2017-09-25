MRDC win 2017 PM’s Corportate Golf Challenge

MINERAL Resources Development Company (MRDC) are the champions of the 2017 Prime Minister’s Corporate Golf Challenge.

The Lucas Komane-led four-man Ambrose team beat a strong field of 30 teams to win their first golf title.

MRDC lifted the PM’s Corporate Golf Challenge Cup and pocketed the first prize of a return ticket to Sydney, Australia. Second-placed Southern Cross won a return ticket to Brisbane.

Little-known Tupira Surf Club team from Bogia, Madang, led by Justice Nicholas Kirriwom picked up the third prize of a return ticket to Cairns, Australia.

Captain Komane who started playing golf as a caddie and was then drafted into the Port Moresby golf junior programme, described the win as sweet after 12-years of playing the sport.

Komane thanked his sponsor — MRDC — for sticking with him and his team through thick and thin and they had finally won this event which The National sponsored.

“I want to thank the sponsor, MRDC for supporting me and my team,” the Chimbu man said.

“I have been playing this sport for 12 years, and have been improving at every tournament that I played in and now we’ve finally won a golfing event.”

The one-day ambrose event was played in a hot and humid Port Moresby weather but Komane was pleased with his team who kept their focus to win the grueling five-hour golf tournament. He thanked his teammates George Danny, Kevin Wapa and Ali Poka for the win.

Mineral Resources Development Corporation’s investment manager Clifford Kase and staff member Becky Berapu were on hand to celebrate the win with the team.

Kase, a keen golfer himself, said his company had invested in these players by paying their club membership and the investment had paid dividends.

“We have been supporting these players by paying their tournament fees and sending them to golfing tournaments and the result was pleasing,” Kase said.

Kase said he hoped this was not the first and only victory and MRDC would be out again next year to defend the title.

Senior vice-president of the Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee Mel Donald thanked all the corporate sponsors for being part of the fundraising event.

“When they (sponsors) see any sportsmen and women they must feel proud that they have contributed by taking them this far in whatever sports they play towards this course,” Donald said.

