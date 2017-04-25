MSRL season set for weekend kick-off

THE Moresby South Rugby Football League season kicks off on Saturday at Kaugere Oval.

League chairman Brown Murema said the reason for delaying the kick-off was to give clubs more time to organise their affiliation and the registration of their players.

He said the Kaugere Oval had become water-logged in places and would need time to be drained.

“The clubs need to pay their club affiliations and player’s registration by this week or miss the 2017 MSRFL season,” Murema said.

“All club managements and players are advised that the PNGRFL deadline for player registrations is on April 30.

“We are trying our best to comply with the national body’s requirements but the players and clubs are dragging their feet.

“We won’t allow unregistered players and clubs to be part of the competition but at the same time the clubs need to do their part if they want to play this season.”

Murema said the league would hold a presidents meeting today (Tuesday, April 25) at the Koki TVET Centre and he urged all club representatives to attend.

Meanwhile, a determined Brothers saw off the Hanubada Hawks 18-16 in the seventh round of the Port Moresby Rugby League last Saturday.

An even tussle, Brothers’ better use of the football as well as their well-organised defence earned them the valuable competition points over the Lalokau FM-sponsored Hawks.

The North Build-backed brethren trailed 14-10 at the break but picked up tries through Ben Wemin and pocket-sized wing Nelson Bomai while the Hawks could only manage a penalty goal.

The Hawks had a promising opening 40 minutes with tries by Nou Edea and Patrick Daure with halfback Jack Victor converting one and slotting two penalties.

Former Souths Logan Magpies player Shane Hayden came off the bench and put in some good minutes for the Hawks.

Hayden is the first expatriate to play in the Port Moresby Rugby League since the 1980s.

There were opportunities for both sides but errors especially from fumbles and loose carries cruelled any hope of scoring more points.

Round 5 Results: A grade – Royals 1 Butterflies 0, Flies 10 Storm 0, Defence 16 Tarangau 4, Souths 28 Warriors 20, Tigers 6 Magani 4.

