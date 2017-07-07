Mt Diamond becoming holiday camp for teachers

IT’S becoming a norm for most of the Mt Diamond Secondary School teachers to not attend to students on scheduled times and conduct effective teaching service.

Most teachers teach for two periods in the mornings and afternoon periods are unattended.

Mt Diamond Secondary School is becoming a holiday camp for teachers.

Students learning habits and performances are very poor compare to other students in similar schools.

If Mt Diamond is charging very high tuition fees, why is teaching standards very low and students not taught with expected standards, equivalence to the amount students paid in tuition fees?

The school has a good reputation in the past and we don’t expect low standards by this time.

Koiali Ese

Concerned observer

