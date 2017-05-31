Mt Hagen Fire Service faces financial difficulties

THE Mt Hagen Fire Service has been facing financial difficulties, officer in-charge John Raima says.

He said the fire station had no fuel to operate and occasionally faced hardship with paying salaries of fire officers. “We have no uniforms and officers buy their own uniforms from second hand shops,” Raima said.

“We receive support from the headquarters in Port Moresby as well as provincial affairs office but the funding is still not enough.”

Raima said that most of the fire hydrants in the city were dysfunctional.

“Only one or two are working and most of the outer areas of Mt Hagen have no hydrants.”

The Mt Hagen Fire Service has 27 officers, two fire trucks and serves the whole province which is not enough for a big city.

