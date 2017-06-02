Mt Hagen four-lane road to begin soon

WORKS and Implementation secretary David Wereh says work on the K625 million Kagamuga-Keltiga section of the Highlands Highway through Mt Hagen will begin as soon as possible.

He told The National that work was held up by the resettlement of people living along the sides of the four-lane road which will cost up to K280 million.

It will be built by China Harbour Engineering.

The contract was signed in 2015 but work is yet to begin.

Wereh said the people had to be compensated before work could begin.

“We then have a clear corridor. The contractor will take possession of the site and commence work right away,” he said.

“That’s the only hold-up now.

“Our boys are on the ground negotiating with the people to reach an agreement on the amount to be paid.

“We will then go ahead and start relocating those structures for the contractor to start right away.”

Wereh said the contract had been signed and the loan had been approved.

Prime Minister Peter O’Neill told the FM100 radio talkback show last Thursday that Kamamuga-Keltiga was the first stretch of the four-lane highway through Mt Hagen.

“Government has already awarded a contract to China Harbour because it is funded by the Exim Bank of China,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...