Mt Hagen landslide buries boys alive

By ELIAS LARI

TWO boys died when they were buried alive by a landslide in Mt Hagen, Western Highlands, on Monday night, and a boy and a girl were pulled out of the rubble alive.

Twelve others managed to flee from their homes when the landslide struck around 10pm at Ward Six, Kandep Compound in New Town.

The two boys were identified as Johnson John and Joel Isaiah. The boy pulled out alive is Jackson John, Johnson’s elder brother. Johnson was a Grade Six student at the Rebiamul Primary School in Mt Hagen.

Three homes were buried under the landslide while two others were destroyed.

Survivor Jackson told The National that the landslide caught them by surprise.

He said his brother and Isaiah had gone off to sleep early because they had been playing in the rain.

Jackson said he heard a noise like someone kicking the walls of the house.

“The noise continued and then I came out from the bed to look outside, thinking that some drunkards wanted to disturb us. When I was at the door, the noise was loud and as I turned around, a force came and pushed me to the walls,” he said.

“I called out to the two boys but there were no longer there.”

Jackson said the mud covered him up to his neck but he continued to yell out for help.

Neighbours heard him and pulled him out.

“This is the first time I’ve experienced such a disaster,” he said.

Ward six community leader Dick Watali said landslides and flooding were common in the area.

The girl living next door was rescued by her mother.

“This is the first time for me to witness people being buried alive,” Watali said.

