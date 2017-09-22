Mt Hagen needs better roads for agriculture

The importance of Mt Hagen and Western Highlands as the agricultural hub of PNG cannot be overstated, Works and Implementation Minister Michael Nali says.

He said yesterday that because of this the Government was placing high emphasis on roads in Mt Hagen and Western Highlands.

Nali said work was starting on the K265 million four-lane Mt Hagen to Keltiga Road funded by Exim Bank of China while problem sections of the Wahgi Valley would be rehabilitated.

The Wahgi Valley will come under the K3 billion Highlands Highway development project to start next year which is funded by Asian Development Bank.

“ADB project starts from Nadzab Airport (outside Lae) to Kagamuga Airport (outside Mt Hagen),” Nali told The National.

“More importantly, the Government is prioritising where it will create impact.

“The city (Mt Hagen) is growing in line with the Government’s plan to create four regional hubs.

“Mt Hagen is the agricultural hub to support business and grow the city, which is why the four-lane road is necessary. We are building this road because it impacts on a key Government policy (agriculture).”

