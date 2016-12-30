Mt Hagen police receives funding support

By JAMES GUMUNO

MEMBERS of the Chinese community in Mt Hagen have given K20,000 to Western Highlands police to help in their New Year operation.

The PNG Highlands Fuqing Association president Robert Lin Feng said the group was formed this year and the donation was a way of giving something back to the people by assisting police to maintain order during the New Year celebrations.

Lin said when there was order in the city and province, business houses and people could enjoy peace and harmony.

“We understand the hard work police officers are doing during Christmas and New Year to maintain order,” he said.

Lin said the association also gave K65,000 to the Mt Hagen Hospital. The members plan to also help schools and churches in the province.

“We have only 12 members and appeal to other Chinese nationals operating businesses in Hagen city to join the association and together we can give something back to the people through such donations or community projects,” he said.

Police commander Chief Superintendent Martin Lakari thanked the association for the assistance.

Lakari said maintaining law and order was the collective responsibility of everyone.

