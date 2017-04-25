Mt Koiari people deserve the same services as everyone

It’s time now for the Mt Koiari people to have access to basic services such as land transportation, electricity, and telecommunications services which they have not accessed for ages.

While PNG government is earning huge income annually from the Kokoda Track which passes through most of the Mt Koiari villages the indigenous people alone track have been denied access to the most needed basic services from the both governments (Australia and PNG).

Kokoda Track remains tourist attraction and one of the leading source of income for the tourism industry in PNG, the indigenous people alone the track are suffering big time from lack of basic

services.

Since prehistoric days, Mt Koiari people never had a single opportunity to access proper road services, proper school services, adequate health services etc. Some other rural areas are starting to have access throughout PNG, Mt Koiari people are no exception.

Australia and PNG government are not doing enough to sustain the living standard of the people alone track.

They try to create opportunities for people to benefit from but

those are unsustainable opportunities which brings painful satisfaction.

They try to engage local tour operators to employ indigenous people alone the track to take part as carriers or porters, this exercise was in existence since World War II.

Today the government of PNG and Australia preserve Kokoda Track as a historic trail and don’t want basic services to pass through the track and destroy the natural environment alone the track.

In contrast, Kokoda Track truly blocked Mt Koiari people from the outside world.

People are suffering from preventable diseases which is currently the main life threatening situation for them.

They will have to walk the rugged 96 kilometre track to access proper health services, which is a painful and tiring exercise.

If the government cannot allow the road to pass through, please can a road be built beside the main trail to help villagers to access land transport.

This will surely help the villagers to breath air of life in a more sustainable way.

Please allow Mt Koiari people to enjoy same basic services as any individual who walk the track and feel the need alone the track.

Legoea eagle

Concerned Konjarian

