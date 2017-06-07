Mt Koiari people won’t be fooled this time

I would also like to acknowledge the feedback from KP Eddy ,Inawi, Mekeo (Friday ,26 ,May 2017) who stated the Mekeo roads were all run down and hardly any form of development is taking place there.

He also stated further that Mekeo and in fact Kairuku people thinks that the member is only looking after the Hiri and Koiari people.

These arguments then gives us the voters as to where the DSIPs and PSIPs were diverted to by the seating MP.

We the voters want to know your acquittals before we give our precious vote out.

Where is the report of the fair and equal distribution of DSIPs and PSIPs for the electorate?

The people of Mt Koiari won’t be fooled this time ,therefore they will give all their votes to a new leader ,a matured leader who can bring real change .Proof it for yourself that box 33 will collect the lowest ever votes in Mt Koiari areas.

Legoea Duna

Koiari for New Leader

Like this: Like Loading...