Mt Wilhelm race attracting runners, support

NEXt month’s Mt Wilhelm Race recieved a K50,000 boost from the National Gaming Control Board this week.

Race coordinator Paul Komba thanked the NGCB for its support of the race which is only into its second year.

He said the race would be launched in Kundiawa, Chimbu, on Oct 5 and the race begins early the next day from the provincial capital to Kekla at the foot of Mt Wilhelm – a distance of 42-kilometres.

Komba thanked NGCB chairman Leslie Hoffman and chief executive officer Emelda Agon for their support.

He said the race would feature five competitors running in the categories: secondary schools and technical schools, primary schools and open male and female.

“So far we 10 competitors from from Enga and Chimbu competing in the open category while seven secondary schools and 15 primary schools in Chimbu have also registered,” Komba said.

“We have one more week to go and are still registering participants.”

Environment and Conservation Minister John Pundari is expected to officiate at the opening with sprint star Toea Wisil among the guests.

