MTC champions of Unity League’s 9s comp

MADANG Teachers College are the champions of the Unity Rugby League pre-season nines competition.

The MTC boys outclassed Divine Word University Hawks 30-4 in the grand final last Tuesday to win the nines trophy and K500 sponsored by Mitre Pacific Transport Ltd.

The grand final had to be replayed after the match ended in a 12-all draw the previous Sunday and darkness prevented the completion of extra time.

The trainee teachers also received individual awards with their five-eighth Jamipa Unouno picking up the man-of-the-match trophy plus K50 and skipper Dickson Gibson bagging the player-of-the-series trophy and K50.

Hawks settled for the runner-up trophy and K250 while fellow DWU team Gaso Brothers collected third place prize of a trophy plus K150.

In the women’s division, the Paramedix of DWU’s Modilon campus girls bagged the grand final trophy and K500 after outclassing Madang Teachers College Red Flyers.

The Red Flyers settled for the runner-up trophy and K250 while DWU side Eagle Heights collected the third placing trophy and K150.

Paramedix skipper Lydia Tobias scooped the woman-of-the-match trophy and K50 while Leah Dimuda from DWU Eagle Heights collected the player-of-the-series trophy and K50.

The trophies were presented by DWU vice-president student affairs Ted Alau.

Unity RL is an inter-college competition based in Divine Word University and is affiliated to the Papua New Guinea Rugby Football League and will start its proper season soon.

