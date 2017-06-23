Muay Thai fighter Tuhu seeks sponsorship

FIGHTER Jonathan Tuhu has set his sights on the Muay Thai Commonwealth World titles in Australia next month.

But the main challenge for the 25-year-old now is getting enough sponsorship for the July 1 show.

Tuhu said he had been slated to face the Australian 70kg champion following full Muay Thai rules over 3×5 minute rounds.

“I will travel to Australia to train for the fight. I will be training with some of the best Muay Thai fighters in Brisbane with five-time world champion Ben Johnson,” Tuhu said.

Johnson is the current World Muay Thai Council champion.

Tuhu started out as a student of martial arts specifically taekwondo and karate at the age nine. He then switched to kickboxing.

The current World Kickboxing Federation inter-continental light middleweight champion rose to prominence after winning his title at the Sir John Guise Stadium in 2013.

After that effort, he switched to Muay Thai and went to Thailand to fight and train.

He said the stint in Thailand enabled him to develop his Muay Thai skills and get experience fighting on promotions.

Tuhu has 21 professional fights under his belt. He has won 16 fights with six stoppages and five losses.

He has a total of 41 fights including 20 amateur bouts.

Tuhu’s manager Simon Gabisini called on corporate sponsors to support him.

For details on sponsoring Tuhu, Gabisini can be contacted on 71318112 or 73651781.

