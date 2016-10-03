Too much court time taken

By DEMAS TIEN

A NATIONAL court judge has described legal proceedings involving disputes over the election of Hela governor as “never ending” proceedings.

Justice Colin Makail said too much of judicial time had been taken to deal with the disputes which supposed to have been dealt with a long time ago.

Justice Makail made these comments last Friday when presiding over a case filed by Koroba Lake-Kopiago MP Philip Undialu and Hela assembly clerk Watson Ebela against Komo-Margarima MP Francis Potape (now acting as Hela governor), deputy governor Thomas Potape and deputy assembly clerk Filbert Tuya.

Undialu and Ebela were challenging the validity of Potape’s election as Hela governor on Sept 13.

Justice Makail noted that Undialu also filed an appeal in the Supreme Court relating to the same issue.

He told the lawyer representing Undialu and Ebela to tell his clients to decide which matter to pursue.

He said he was not prepared to deal with a matter relating to the same issue as the matter was before the Supreme Court.

He told the lawyer, from Posman Kua Aisi Lawyers, that if his clients wanted to pursue the case at the national court, they would have to withdraw the appeal in the Supreme Court.

Undialu filed the appeal on the grounds that Justice Makail had erred in law when it nullified his election as Hela governor on July 5.

The appeal will return to court today for directions hearing.

A motion filed by Undialu at the national court to restrain Potape from performing the functions and duties of Hela governor returns to court today for hearing.

Potape and the other defendants were not present in court last Friday despite having been served with the court files last Wednesday by police.

