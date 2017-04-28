So much false info on social media

THE PNG Constitution guarantees every citizen equal rights to stand for office in elections.

There are so many keyboard politicians, economists, lawyers etc on face book and other social media forums discrediting and backbiting certain candidates.

Such arrogant attitude should stop and we must respect the rights of these candidates to take the field on their own strengths and weaknesses because at the end of the day, only one of them will win.

Let me also put into perspective some false information in these forums about certain candidate(s) wining and becoming the prime minister.

Some of these Facebook users are already counting their chickens before they hatch.

For instance, in order for a candidate (party leader) to be considered for the PM’s post, we must be clear that there some hurdles that must be jumped.

The candidate must first of all win or defend his/her seat and win.

The second condition is for his/her party to have the highest number of wining candidates compared to all other registered political

parties contesting in the election

to be called or invited by the Governor-General to form a new government.

If the party does not master the required majority then it can negotiate and seek the support of coalition partners who will join but with their own lists of demands and conditions.

It is a nerve wrecking exercise and takes time to form a new government and also to get the top post.

The game currently on is a “number game” and let us not be fooled about this simple fact.

There are many candidates right across PNG but only a handful will really stand out on the floor of parliament and bring services to their electorates.

Gomatultul

Badili

Like this: Like Loading...