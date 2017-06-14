‘Too much focus on Highlands’

POLICE Commissioner Gary Baki says there is too much focus on the Highlands region as regards the running of the elections.

He challenged the Government to look at better ways of running elections as regards the costs.

“PNG has a mixed perception in the way we conduct elections, particularly up in the Highlands.

“It is always a challenge for police because there are associated risks attached to the way elections are run there,” he said.

“I am quite disappointed that we focus too much up in the highlands in the running of elections because the entire country needs every man and woman wearing the blue uniform to conduct elections.

“It is a challenge for me and other heads of department to have a look at that.”

“Maybe in 2022, we don’t have to move a large number of police around the country to take care of one particular region simply because of the attitude towards elections,” he said.

Baki said despite the perception that the Highlands was a volatile area, he was very impressed with preparations so far despite minor incidents in Highlands.

He gave credit to the New Guinea Islands for the quiet preparations so far, except for West New Britain.

