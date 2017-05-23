So much for Kandep being a ‘mini America’

IN the 2012 National General Elections, Don Polye told the people of Kandep that if he was re-elected, he would make Kandep a mini America.

To date, that promise is still outstanding. Kandep doesn’t resemble America in anyway.

Now he is promising people of Papua New Guinean that he will convert settlements to urban village if his party forms the next government.

If he cannot change his electorate as promised than how is he going to do for the country. I don’t believe him in what he is saying.

Last week in Morobe, Polye told the people that he’s liken himself to Jesus.

He’s here to save the country for all the problems it has.

Is our Opposition close to God? I don’t believe him.

He sounds like more of hypocrisy and not leader.

Mountain Kuka

