Too much taken from SOEs, says Kimisopa

GOROKA MP and Shadow Finance and National Planning Minister Bire Kimisopa says the Government should not be extracting so much from state-owned enterprises.

He said during debate on the 2016 supplementary budget that it was a big ask for SOEs to contribute 70 per cent of their profits to the Government.

“We are advocating a 70 per cent return on dividends on their profits,” Kimisopa said.

“We’re asking a lot in a very difficult time and the power rates will not come down, telecommunications rates will not come down.

“Perhaps this is a time to have a look at some of the things that we are advocating.

“Instead of enforcing a 70 per cent return on dividends, we should slash it by half and come down to at least 35 per cent so that we can give enough leeway and space to our SOEs to be able to make the capital investments that they need to make.”

Related