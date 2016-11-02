Too much talk, not enough action

IT is not about what we always say that matter most in life but about what we do that we can be up for criticism or worth commending. It’s always the case that words can be like sweets and tasty but actions can contradict.

In politics, a lot is being said but actions await for all to see. All political talks must be measured in terms of actions whether good or bad. We are nearing the end of this term of Parliament and the questions is, after we have talked and talked, what seed of actions we have sown and see it to fruition?

The best judges are the voters themselves and they’re ready to do up checklists for bad and good actions over the five years in politics.

If there are good things we’re beginning to see as a result of big words out of politicians’ mouths we will not hesitate to commend.

But if those big words have no substance now, then admit that you have not been realistic and must make way for people with less words but prepared to plant much in their actions. This simply means acts of positivity that impact the lives of people.

