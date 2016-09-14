Muller is exploration manager

CHRIS Muller has been appointed the exploration manager of K92.

Muller, pictured, has extensive international mining experience, including a decade of experience in Papua New Guinea.

His 10 years of experience in PNG includes four years with the Morobe Mining Joint Venture (Newcrest Mining/Harmony Gold) as geology manager/principal geologist working on the Wafi- Golpu Project, where he led the Nambonga Porphyry and Golpu West/Golpu Deeps discovery team.

The K92 Inc, the operator of the K92 mine in Eastern Highlands, says it has started an exploration aimed at expanding the resources there.

“With the production re-start process at the high grade Irumafimpa deposit well advanced, on schedule and on budget, the company has commenced an exploration drilling programme targeting an expansion of the resources,” a company statement said.

It said the company was fully funded to restart production at the Irumafimpa deposit when it began trading publicly on the TSX Venture Exchange – a Canadian stock exchange (TSXV) – on May 25, 2016.

“Since that time, the company has received about C$18.5 million (K44.6m) in additional capital through private placements and the exercise of previously granted warrants,” the statement said.

“The additional capital provides the company with increased financial flexibility to accelerate the completion of the underground incline drive from the Irumafimpa Deposit to the Kora Deposit (with drill testing along the way) and expansion drilling in the Irumafimpa area.”

