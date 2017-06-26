Mumeng first to go to the polls in Morobe

By NICHOLAS SIREO

TIMINI Primary School at Mumeng in Bulolo was the first place in the district to see polling on Saturday.

When The National visited the polling site, people were slowly flocking into the school ground and polling officials started calling their names to vote.

Three unarmed policemen were seen guarding the polling booths while villagers gathered at the site to see how polling was conducted.

Christina Albert, a voter from the area, said many people would miss out as their names were not in the updated common roll.

“Many people are interested to vote but some will not be able to as their names are missing from the roll. I am lucky to vote as I had my name updated so I am happy,” she said.

Gasi Adam, another voter from Ward One, said polling started slowly as people were busy with their daily chores before turning up at the polling site.

Returning officer for Bulolo Raune Jambert said polling on Saturday did not take place in most areas as scheduled for many reasons.

“We had problems with mobilisation and materials for polling also arrived very late. Polling only took place in some areas of Mumeng and Wau-Bulolo LLGs on Saturday,” he said.

