Mumeng locals get financial literacy training

MORE than 170 people from the Mumeng LLG of Bulolo district in Morobe graduated with certificates in financial literary on Friday, after undergoing a week-long training programme conducted by officers from MiBank.

The training was aimed at equipping the locals to be aware of the importance of managing their money wisely.

Three MiBank officers flew in from Port Moresby at the request of the Katumani Incorporated Land Group (ILG) to conduct the training.

The training was conducted from Sept 18-22 at Sangas village in ward 18 of Mumeng LLG.

Katumani ILG chairman Geame Katu said the programme followed on from a coffee production workshop conducted a month earlier.

Katu said the aim of the training was to empower the local people to become self-reliant and not to wait for government handouts.

Participants of the training came from the Yamap, Baiune, Gawapu, and Awampi areas.

“Katumani is working to identify avenues for members to create sustainable income-generating activities for themselves,” Katu said.

