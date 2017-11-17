Mum’s death pushes teen to win top prize

By Martha Deruage

THE 2017 social science dux of Port Moresby National High School took her mother’s death as motivation to do well in her studies.

Jobin Numoi, 19, of a mixed Chimbu and East Sepik parentage, received seven awards during the school’s 22nd graduation yesterday.

She got first prize in English and business studies, second prize in economics, third price in general maths and history plus the overall social science dux award.

“Today was the first graduation that my mom wasn’t able to come to since she passed away two years ago,” Numoi said.

Numoi had tears in her eyes when she said that she was a bit upset that her mother wasn’t there to celebrate her achievements with her.

“But the passing of my mother had motivated me to do better and study harder in a way,” she said.

Numoi said history was her favorite subject and she vowed to contribute to her country in whatever career she chose in future.

She told the students that in order to achieve better, they must not waste time but concentrate in doing their school work.

Numoi said she owed everything to her parents, especially her father who was very supportive through her academic journey.

The science dux award was presented to Jonah Reapa and both students also received a shield, which would be displayed in the school library.

They were among the 323 students who graduated yesterday.

“To students who want greater things, never give up, there is always light at the end of a tunnel,” Numoi said.

