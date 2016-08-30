Mumu hails shipping subsidy scheme

By ELIZABETH VUVU

THE shipping franchise subsidy scheme is progressing very well on the south coast of New Britain, according to Department of Transport Secretary, Roy Mumu (pictured).

Speaking during the New Guinea Islands inter-connectivity workshop in Kokopo, East New Britain, last week, he said these routes included Rabaul to Kandrian (West New Britain) and to the south coast of New Ireland.

“We have just introduced a trial one from north coast of Rabaul to Gloucester and the workshop discussed other options.”

Mumu said similar progress was being made on the South coast of New Ireland to areas in the northern part of the province to Djaul and Mussau Island.

He said the workshop discussed other routes that could be considered in the scheme and Manus was welcome to join if it had any plans.

ENB acting provincial administrator Wilson Matava acknowledged efforts of the department for the subsidised transport between the south and west coast New Ireland, ENB, WNB.

The franchise shipping was an important support from national agencies, which show how important sea transport is to the New Guinea Islands region, according to Matava.

