Murder accused seeks suspended sentence

By DEMAS TIEN

A FORMER public servant convicted of wilful murder of his colleague in 2014 has asked the Waigani National Court to give him a suspended sentence and put him on a good behaviour bond.

Former staff of the Foreign Affairs Department Billy Sapsi Pokea, 64, from Sumea village in Mendi, Southern Highlands, told the court on Monday that he was diagnosed with a serious disease and needed to be out of jail to receive regular medical treatment.

Pokea was found guilty of one count of wilful murder of his colleague Dennis Taylor Bebego at the Foreign Affairs Department office in Waigani on July 5, 2014.

Justice Nicholas Kirriwom is expected to give the court’s decision on the sentence on June 23.

Pokea’s lawyer submitted that a jail term of 20 to 30 years was an appropriate penalty and it should be suspended due to his age and health issues. State lawyer from the Office of the Public Prosecutor submitted that a death penalty was called for in this case, but if the court thought otherwise, then a jail term of 60 years was appropriate.

The court heard that Pokea and Bebego were employed by the Department of Foreign Affairs during the time of the offence.

They were at the office on July 5, 2014, when Bebego walked past Pokea’s work station and saw him watching pornographic video on his computer. Bebego approached Pokea and told him that he would report him to the management for what he did and the management would terminate him from work.

Pokea was upset about the comments from Bebego, went to the nearest shop and bought a knife.

He returned to the office and went into Bebego’s office, locked the door and cut Bebego several times, then he left the office leaving Bebego lying on the floor in a pool of blood.

