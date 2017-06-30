Murder defers Kokopo polling

POLLING at a ward in Kokopo has to be deferred because tension is still high in the area after a man was killed during a fight, police say.

Acting provincial police commander Senior Inspector Joseph Tabali said Beringson Paul, 26, died from injuries he sustained when he tried to stop a fight at Marmar village last Thursday.

He said a fight erupted over allegations of missing rations which Paul tried to stop.

He was injured and admitted at the St Mary’s Vunapope Hospital.

He died on Tuesday. Police are looking for the two men (both named) who fled after the incident.

“The situation is very tense at the moment, police are monitoring the situation,” the senior inspectorsaid.

He discussed the situation with election manager Joap Voivoi to defer polling tomorrow.

Like this: Like Loading...