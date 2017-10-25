Murder suspect awaits sentencing

A MAN who killed a fellow villager by spearing him on the chest is awaiting his sentencing at the National Court in Lae.

Justice Panuel Mogish heard pre-sentence submissions from the defence lawyer and State prosecutor on Monday.

Justice Mogish found Jimmy Somo of Gomena village, Huon Gulf, Morobe, guilty of murder.

The court was informed that in March last year, at the village, Somo killed the man who was known to the villagers to be mentally ill, after he had caused the death of a baby hanging in a bilum.

The defence argued that Somo had retaliated after the man had killed the baby.

The State prosecutor told the court that it was known to the whole village that the man was not mentally well and that Somo had struck him while he lay on the ground.

The prosecutor said it was one of the worst murder cases and a maximum sentence befitting the offence should be imposed on the accused to serve as a deterrent to others.

