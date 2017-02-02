Murder suspects caught

By ALPHONSE PORAU

THREE suspects alleged to be involved in the death of two men at Ela Beach in Port Moresby on Tuesday are in police custody.

National Capital District Metropolitan Superintendent Benjamin Turi told The National that one of the suspects was identified as a wanted criminal who had escaped from the Bomana Prison.

He said the motive of the alleged murder was still unknown.

“However it is claimed that criminals, in an attempt to steal a government vehicle, shot the driver and a bystander,” he said.

Turi said the police were looking for the other suspects who escaped.

Meanwhile, Turi passed his condolence message to the families for their loss and warned people to be careful when driving around at night.

