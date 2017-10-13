Muruks eager to learn at 10s tourney

By HUXLEY LOVAI

ONE of the 10 participating teams in the PNG Defence Force Commander’s Cup rugby 10s are the 2nd Royal Pacific Island Regiment Muruks from Moem Barracks, Wewak, East Sepik.

The team comprises a new group of young recruits into the unit, who are excited to represent 2RPIR.

Coach Joseph Wamapiri said even though the team had limited rugby experience they would be competitive.

“The majority of our players have a rugby league background. Only a few have played union but they can play,” Wamapiri said.

“We’re the underdogs and we are okay with that. “We had a 30-man squad, and after trail matches we trimmed down to a final 19 that came to Port Moresby,” he said.

Wamiapiri said despite the limited resources the team was able to travel to Port Moresby through the support of the Wewak community.

“Even though we didn’t have a sponsor, the people of East Sepik helped us with our fundraising,” Wamiapiri said.

He said the Commander’s Cup helped unify the force.

“The main purpose of the Commander’s Cup is to unite the PNGDF units from around the country.

“To meet and have fun in friendly competition, and to see who the best rugby playing unit in the PNGDF is.” On day two of competition the Muruks won two of their Pool B games, coming away winners 17-0 against Tarangau Sharks and beating HQ Chiefs 10-5.

The tournament ends today with the finals. Games start at 11am at the Murray Barracks Oval.

Results: Thurs, Oct 12 – Pool A – Goldie Warriors 14 Crocs 0, Basilisk Marlins 15 LRRU Troopers 0, LRRU Troopers 10 Crocs 7, Goldie Warriors 14 LRRU Troopers 0, Basilisk Marlins 12 FSB Tigers 10; Pool B – Head Quarter Chiefs 24 ATW 0, 2RPIR Muruks 17 Tarangau Sharks 0, 1RPIR Diggers 50 ATW 0, 2RPIR Muruks 10 Head Quarter Chiefs 5, 1RPIR Diggers 12 Tarangau Sharks 5.

