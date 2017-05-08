Muruks edge Vipers at SJGS

By ISAAC LIRI

THE Mendi Muruks came from behind to edge the Port Moresby Vipers 10-8 in front of hundreds of fans at the Sir John Guise Stadium yesterday.

Leading 8-4 at half time the home side looked on course to earn their first victory of the season.

However crucial plays by Muruks halves Robert Shix and Mark Yoni, backed up with big runs from experienced forwards and former Kumuls Brandy Peter and Nixon Kolo, got the visitors on the front foot in the second stanza.

The Vipers went to the sheds at the break with unconverted tries to second rower Yoks Bagawe and winger Michael Yanis, but were kept scoreless in the second half.

Having some good field position in the second half, the Vipers had every opportunity to get some more points but aggressive defensive efforts from the visitors forced errors for the home side as the Vipers failed to execute their plays.

Muruks fullback Wesley Vali starred in the first half for the visitors scoring a try which he failed to convert but could not miss the second time around when his side got a penalty right in front of the uprights, as he narrowed the gap for his side to trail 8-6.

Vali was again impressive in the last 20 minutes with good kick returns giving his side good field position to apply the blow torch on the home side.

In the last 10 minutes, the visitors came up with a set play on the right edge finding winger Elvis Aiyako who crashed over in the corner. Vali failed to convert from out wide but the Muruks were in front for the first time.

Vipers had a few opportunities again in the dying minutes but it was the Southern Highlanders’ defence that saw them through.

Port Moresby Vipers 8 (Yoks Bagawe, Michael Yanis tries) Mendi Muruks 10 (Wesley Vali, Elvis Aiyako tries; Wesley Vali con).

Round 2 Results: Sun, May 7 – Vipers 8 Muruks 10, Wigmen 16 Tigers 20, Gurias 24 Lahanis 12, Tumbe 16 Mioks 14.

Standings: Tigers 4, Wigmen 2, Lahanis 2, Muruks 2, Mioks 2, Gurias 2, Tumbe 2, Vipers 0.

