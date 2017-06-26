Muruks help Mendi league with funds

THE Mendi Muruks recently gave K15,000 to their local rugby league to help run its competition.

The money to the Mendi Rugby Football League will go towards registering the association with the Papua New Guinea Rugby Football League. When presenting the cheque to Mendi RFL president Barclay Tenza, Muruks chief executive James Hun called on the league’s officials to seek out other sponsors to run their competition.

Hun urged the MRFL to be accountable in the use of the sponsorship in order to benefit teams and players in the town.

He the league had been one of the best in the Highlands region but had suffered over the past decade because of poor management.

He said the provincial capital had gone without a regular town competition for six years and that situation had been unfortunate.

He encouraged the officials to work to develop the league and effect positive changes.

He said Mendi league had previously seen managers like the late Joe Keviame, Charles Kengi, John Nahare and others who helped the sport thrive in the district.

Hun said the Muruks franchise felt obliged to help the MRFL because that was where they recruited the bulk of their talent.

