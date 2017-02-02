Muruks receive helping hand

LENDING firm Handy Finance recently gave Port Moresby Muruks rugby league club a set of jerseys for their participation in the Ipatas Cup Southern leg.

General manager Ismael Nelson while presenting the apparel told the club that though his firm was not big it also had part to play in helping the community.

The jersey will feature the Handy Finance logo, and Nelson urged the players to be good ambassadors of the sport, their club and the sponsor.

The Muruks are an off-season team made up Southern Highlanders with the main aim to expose talent to Digicel Cup scouts.

Club rep Lawrence Puyu thanked the company for its help.

