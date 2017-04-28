Muruks take on Helas

THE Papua New Guinea Rugby League Competition’s Digicel Cup kicks off tomorrow when Highlands franchises the Mendi Muruks and Hela Wigmen face off at the National Football Stadium.

The 12.45pm match is the curtain raiser to the Q-Cup round one fixture between the PNG Hunters and the visiting Northern Pride which kicks off at 3pm.

The rest of the fixtures for the opening round of the new eight-team semi-professional competition takes places on Sunday with defending champions the Lae Tigers hosting the Agmark Gurias in grand final replay in Lae the following day.

In the other games, the Port Moresby Vipers trek up to Wabag to take on the might of the Enga Mioks and the Goroka Lahanis host the Waghi Tumbe in Goroka.

The Muruks and Wigmen missed out of the finals last year and both franchises will be keen to get their seasons off to a positive start in front of their fans at the country’s top rugby league venue.

The Helas will be led by playmaker William Mone and features a strong rooster who take on their neighbours the Muruks, who have veteran Nixon Kolo and former Hela lock Andrew Ipi as well as rugby union convert Tisa Kautu.

The 2017 finals will see the top four play over a three-week format: major (1 v 2) and minor (3 v 4) semifinals plus a preliminary final (major semi loser v minor semi winner) and a grand final (major semi winner v prelim winner).

Like this: Like Loading...