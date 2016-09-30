Muruks target fifth ENB league crown

A FIERY rugby league showdown is expected this weekend as defending premiers, ENBSL Muruks, clash with archrivals Dusty Shipping Bulldogs, in the East New Britain Rugby Football League grand final.

It has been a hectic year for the local league, especially with representative football leading up the national zone trials in Lae.

The competition had to be postponed on a few occasions.

This year, for the first time, the ENBRFL saw the addition of women teams to the men’s Under-20, B grade and A grade divisions.

Muruks president Stephen Liu said on Monday that in the last six years, Muruks won four premierships and lost two and this would the seventh consecutive grand final appearance for them.

“We hope to take home our fifth premiership this weekend

Liu thanked the club’s past management and players for setting standards for the next generation of players and management.

He said Bulldogs had the size and speed to match the Muruks.

Bulldogs’ forwards will be led by Smith Yolto, Tommy Walters, Lesly Jolam backed up by Romalus Miswain.

Their backs include veteran Jacky Marcus, Ereman Posa and Anton Otto, who will be supported in attack and defence by lanky winger Roland Mathew.

Steven Walia will lead the Muruks, backed by forwards are Darren Patiliu, Philip Nerius, Pirtop Kaminiel, while veteran Alkan Tololo Jr will be directing traffic in the backline.

In other grand final fixtures, SAS Brothers will be up against minor premiers Explorer Pawa Storms in the U20 division, while Dusty Shipping Bulldogs will lock horns with SAS Brothers in the B grade division playoff.

In the women’s division, minor premiers KVR Royals will battle it out with Explorer Pawa Storms for the women’s top honours.

