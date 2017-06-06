Musau community suffering basic services

WHAT was Ben Micah doing at Ela Beach among Motu Koitabu villagers bragging on issues that rightfully, should be addressed by intending candidates and leaders from Moresby South electorate themselves?

How much does he understand about the heritage and culture of these people? Was he serious about protecting their land and culture? Why do it now? Why has it taken so long for him to assist or say something when he was a minister in the current government?

If he opposed development at Ela Beach and hosting of APEC, he should explain his reasons in a manner fitting of a national leader so that the public can be well informed.

As party leader, his campaign should be on outlining party policies and showcasing credentials of his party candidates.

We appreciate infrastructure developments taking place at Ela Beach and for him to use Motu Koitabu villagers to offer a cheap shot at the current government for political gain shows how desperate he is to be prime minister.

While Ben Micah is busy playing politics around the country, his Musau community is suffering from basic services on the fringes of Kavieng town with lack of proper water supply, sanitation and deteriorating road network.

NILPIS

