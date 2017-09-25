Museum appoints heritage adviser

THE Museum board of trustees has appointed Dr Andrew Connolly as the military heritage adviser to the National Museum and Art Gallery.

The board made the appointment in an effort to increase recourses and help protect the nation’s war heritage.

Museum caretaker manager Alois Kuaso said Connolly would be assisting the museum in developing policies and measures to better manage the collection.

“The museum has a greater role in protecting and preserving the nation’s heritage. And with the assistance of Dr Connolly, we are confident that we can progress our role in ensuring that these collections are given greater emphasis and focus on protecting and promoting artefacts available after World War II and the stories that surrounds them,” Kuaso said.

He said Connolly would work with staff of the Modern History Museum to conduct in-house training in the aspects of war relics and how to better manage the collections at the museum.

Connolly is a historian who recently worked on the Kokoda Track region after studying indigenous and colonial history in the Trobriand Islands, where he received his PhD from the Australian National University.

He will be assisting the Museum develop a long-term military heritage policy for communities, sites and artefacts along the Kokoda Trail.

