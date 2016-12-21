Museum needs strong leadership

By GYNNIE KERO

LEADERSHIP at the National Museum and Art Gallery has to be stabalised before Papua New Guinea hosts the 2018 Apec summit.

This is according to Tourism Arts and Culture Minister Tobias Kulang who announced the appointment of the acting director for the National Museum and Art Gallery Senea Greh on Friday.

“Museum needs a strong leadership. Museum needs to be prepared for Apec,” he said. “There is a lot of people visiting our country and want to visit museums where they can understand our culture.

“That’s one of the reason we had to move the National Performing Arts Theatre of RaunRaun theatre from Goroka to Port Moresby.”

Greh thanked the Government for his acting appointment.

“I will try to mobilise the museum, other issues such as security and access onto the gallery,” Greh said. Kulang said China remained the biggest tourism market which every country wanted a piece of.

Last year, 130 million tourists travelled out of the China. This accounts for 27 per cent of the overall international travelers.

Tourism Promotion Authority’s chief executive officer Jerry Agus earlier highlighted that 2000-plus tourists were expected to arrive in the country next month.

Costa Atlantica would begin its maiden voyage around the South Pacific including PNG.

Costa is anticipated to reach Alotau and Rabaul next month, each stop for a one-day tour.

“For the first time, people are coming on big cruise boats like this. More than 2000. It’s a big confidence booster for us. We already have our office in Shanghai. We (TPA) are planning to have another in Beijing and one other,” Agus said.

“For the first time, we will be getting a cruise ship coming out of China. Most times cruise ships come out from Australian market from Carnival and P&O Group.

“Our two main cruise destinations are Alotau (Milne Bay islands) and East New Britain.

“We know that numbers have been increasing over the last couple of years.

Our two main cruise destinations are Alotau in Milne Bay and East New Britain.

