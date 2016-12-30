Museum security queried

By GYNNIE KERO

TOURISM, Arts and Culture Minister Tobias Kulang says he supports the decision by the new National Museum and Art Galley management to engage police to protect their premises.

He said acting director Senea Greh did what he had to do to ensure prized collections at the museum were protected.

Greh’s decision had attracted mixed reactions from the museum’s board of trustees, Kulang said.

Board of trustees president Julius Violaris had said that engaging the police unit to provide security was a serious breach of security protocols.

He said only the trustees were vested the powers of ownership of the collections and all property of the museum, which they hold and control on behalf of the people.

Recently, the museum suffered a break-in from a criminal gang which made off with more than K11,000 cash and more than K50,000 worth of damages to equipment and stolen property.

“The police unit was brought in by the former acting director and it was under the former director’s management that the theft took place,” Kulang said.

“The new acting director has to do what he needs to ensure the properties, especially the prized collection of the museum are protected.

“He is a career officer of over 27 years and I am sure he will be very diligent in his approaches in handling this responsibility.

“The president and board of trustees need to come down from their high horses and go down there and assist the acting director manage the museum.”

Kulang also noted some outstanding issues which were yet to be addressed.

Like this: Like Loading...