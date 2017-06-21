Music helps spread poll message

By JIMMY KALEBE

LAE police used a music concert to carry out election awareness for city residents last weekend.

Lae Metropolitan Superintendant Anthony Wagambie Jr said the idea was to get more people together at one time to convey police messages about law and order during the elections.

The awareness programme was to let people know about the election laws and to explain to them what police were doing to make the election safe for all.

Wagambie told the crowd at Eriku Oval that they should respect each other.

He told reporters that their approach was a success and he would continue to use bands to entertain the crowd while police conducted their awareness campaign.

“We will seek sponsors from business houses for support and this is one opportunity for our local artists to be promoted,” Wagambie said.

Meanwhile, Lae returning officer Daniel Wasinak told the people to consider their three choices carefully before casting their votes.

