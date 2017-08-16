Musicians call on govt for protection

TWO Lae-based artists are calling on the government to create a ministry for music and arts to protect musicians and their work.

Musicians Justice Mokiniz and Vok Kiatig, better known by his artist name Shydeez, have called on the new government to create a separate music and arts ministry or an authority that would control and regulate music production and distribution.

The artists said in that way it would safeguard artists and their music, whilst promoting it because the music industry contributed to country’s revenue through tax payments.

“There’s no help from government to the music industry which concentrates on sports and other matters,” said Kiatig.

He said the standard of PNG music has dropped.

Kiatig said an authority would help artists as well as have control over young and aspiring artists.

“The industry contributes taxes to government through sale of music CDs of artists’ music.”

