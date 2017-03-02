We must beware of false prophets

I was listening to Bible study on Jeremiah. Distinction was drawn to true prophet and false prophet.

Two key points made were; A true prophet tells of hard messages and tells it truthfully which people might not like.

A false prophet will tell messages pleasing to people and might not tell whole truth lest people not listen.

In recent times we have seen some Christians attacking others for correcting fallacies.

In 1 Peter 2:1-6 we are called to rid ourselves of all evil namely lying, hypocrisy, jealousy and insulting language.

We are to feed on spiritual milk and be living stones to be temples of God to dwell in us.

Prophet, Via email

