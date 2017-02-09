We must continue to care and share

ALLOW me to discuss some significant and challenging events that have occurred in the Hela.

The three most significant events that have occurred in Hela are: Development of the PNG LNG project; granting of provincial autonomy; and the death of its favourite son and founding governor, late Anderson Agiru.

Firstly, the most significant event that has occurred in the Hela world is the PNG LNG project.

This project not only impacted on Hela but the country as whole including some big companies of the region.

The project created mass employment and service contractor opportunities with millions of dollars pumped into the country and the local economies of the project host provinces.

There is no denial that the LNG project remains the catalyst for socio-economic growth and prosperity of the nation including the project host provinces.

The second significant event was the granting of provincial autonomy by the Somare government in 2010. The agenda was on the cards for many years so the timing was perfect with the advent of the PNG LNG project. The government granted what Hela demanded as a bargaining tool under the banner of “no province no LNG project”.

The symbolic features followed suit with the creation of the transitional authority and subsequent transfer of full provincial autonomy after the 2012 general elections.

The third significant event that occurred in Hela was the passing of its favourite son and incumbent governor, late Anderson Agiru. This particular individual was no ordinary person.

He was a leader in every sense of the word. Hela and PNG owe a great deal to this leader. Late Agiru opted for the present PNG LNG project model thus the emergence of this great significant project that obviously underpins the PNG economy today.

Finally, the PNG LNG project has changed our landscapes for the better including the birth of provincial autonomy. Most of our peoples have enriched themselves so as our local businesses.

Ours is an egalitarian society so ones wealth is every ones wealth.

The culture of caring and sharing is our Melanesian culture that is well supported by our personal growth and business growths.

Our culture of caring and sharing must be harnessed and nurtured for the better at the back the opportunities provided by our development partners.

Yapi Akore

Hela Igini

