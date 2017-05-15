We must help illiterate voters

The number of illiterates who are going to vote in this election is almost half the total population.

I am appealing to eligible voters and guardians to ensure they respect the rights of illiterates who will not understand what is written on the paper, as a medium of instruction and steps, on how to go about casting their votes.

I urge all the eligible voters and guardians who can read and write to please read and explain to them on what’s written on the ballot paper so they understand and cast their votes without the influence or pressure.

Tola Jonathan

Lae, Morobe

