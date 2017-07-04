We must learn from mistakes

VOTING has taken place and there is nothing anyone can do about it if not everyone wants to take ownership from the start to the end.

It is an expensive exercise and cannot be repeated.

The process has started.

People who failed to turn up to enrol or re-enrol on the electoral roll have forfeited their constitutional rights.

If the Electoral Commission

data management system was rigged then the Electoral Commission should accept the blame for failing the voters and all resign in disgrace.

It’s sad to hear politicians like Kerenga Kua, Patrick Pruaitch crying foul because they did take ownership of the entire process like everyone else.

We only pray that God will

exterminate a leader who came through foul play as seen in the past.

We need to learn the bitter mistakes and correct the common roll to capture all eligible voters when the turn 18 too.

Galaxy, Via email NCD

