We must not entertain homosexuality in PNG

I have been closely following the mainstream media and online news outlets regarding discussions underway with relevant government departments and agencies with United Nations Office of the Human Rights Commission (UNOHRC) to address human rights and gender issues in PNG.

While I applaud the work being done by the Department of Community Development and Religion to address human rights issues in the country, there is a certain agenda that comes under the human rights issue which the department needs to be very mindful of.

An agenda or issue which the office of UNHRC will push together with other human rights issues to address is homophobia (discrimination against homosexuals).

While I am not against homosexuals but the act of homosexuality is immoral and contrary to Biblical teachings and it must never be entertained.

PNG is a Christian country and we must preserve and uphold what the Bible says as the moral basis of living.

Again homosexuality is also against the norms of the Melanesian culture we belong to.

Thus, PNG must not give into the ploys of the UN which many countries like USA had already fallen prey to its tactics.

Timothy Neki

