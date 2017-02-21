We must vote in good, transparent leaders

AS the 2017 elections are drawing closer and closer, everywhere you go, you will hear people talk and discuss about candidates.

Some would say; this candidate is getting “hot” while some would say this candidate is giving out large cash and live pigs at funerals and others will say; this candidate is organising sports and other social activities within the community.

We have been misled to think that politics is about the big boys money game; killing pigs, attending funerals, buying coffins, giving cash handouts, buying airfares or bribing voters.

As a result, we have ended up as one of the poorest and most corrupt countries in the world; living a miserable lives not fitting for a country rich with natural resources.

However, politics is none of what we used to know, do or think but it is about our lives and our future.

Politics is about the economic prosperity of a country from one stage to another. Politics affects our daily lives and our happiness, to the extent that we must take it seriously and not at the face value of money or wealth.

When we have good leaders running this country, the country will prosper economically; we will have a lot of jobs, have a lot of business opportunities, have good healthy food, have a good house, have electricity in our homes, have running water in our homes, our children attend good schools with better learning facilities, have better health facilities for our sick people, etc. These are basic needs.

When we have these basic needs adequately addressed by the government then we can enjoy life like people in developed countries enjoy.

The government and leaders of those countries are concerned about the well-being of their people and ensure that they deliver these vital services with good strong leadership.

If we have leaders like them, we can live like people in developed countries with similar living standards. It’s not complicated as you might think.

There is no such thing as hot candidate. Let’s talk about changing the past so that we can build a better future to enjoy and leave behind for our children.

Lucas Kiap, Via email

