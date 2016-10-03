We must vote for people with leadership credentials

AS per our distinctive human judgments, we define a leader according to our preferences on the qualifications and material wealth one possess.

Most often our definition for a leader tends to be influenced by our prejudice on aspects such as wealth, qualification, fame/popularity, physical appearance or family background.

So far, we have been blinded by the above aspects that our choice to opt for a right leader has been limited.

A leader, especially an MP, must possess the highest maximum qualification with good prior leadership experience at work, church or any other social institution.

Wealth and fame is not necessarily required unless that person does have a maximum required qualification.

Besides, people who decide to go for national leadership posts should possess extra leadership credentials like honesty, loyalty, responsible, with sheer determination for achievement and bravery.

These leadership credentials together with maximum required qualification make a complete leader. As a generation of modern PNG, our greatest challenge

now is to carefully analyse the leadership credentials of people who are intending for leadership posts.

We have to make a well informed and wise choice today that will benefit the nation, its eight million-plus population and the future of PNG.

We must not allow material aspects dominate over our choice and influence us to vote for our individual leaders.

I would like to urge everyone that in next year’s elections, we must choose better leaders with complete leadership credentials that will think of you and I first before themselves.

The changes we wish to see and the desire for our beautiful nation to fully develop to the extent of the capacity of our natural resources will only eventuate if we make a right choice today.

Our choice will determine the decrease of poverty level and improve the living standards of ordinary Papua New Guineans.

Robin Benjamin Karis

Port Moresby

