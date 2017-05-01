Muthuvel joins Balu mourning

WEST New Britain Governor Sasindran Muthuvel has joined Bulu in the Talasea district to mourn for three people killed in election-related violence in Kimbe last week.

Muthuvel said he was saddened over the deaths as they were first related to elections in the New Guinea Islands region.

He urged people not to take revenge and allow the law take its course in bringing those responsible to justice.

He also urged all political supporters of candidates to treat their family’s welfare and safety as paramount and to told them to take into consideration when making decisions.

“Elections will come and go, but at the end of the day it is the family that will suffer because of our actions if we decide to resort to violence,” Muthuvel said.

“We must never forget that any decision that we make, either good or bad, will be made at the expense of our family, if it is good, they benefit, if it is bad, they are the ones that will suffer the most.

“We live only once, hence we must value our lives.”

He also appealed to all candidates to educate their supporters to campaign strictly on their platform and steer away from any form of violence.

“We must educate all our respective supporters to refrain from instigating violence as West New Britain is our home and it is our priority to ensure we maintain the safety of our people by maintaining peace and harmony among our ethnic groups,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...