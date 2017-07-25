West New Britain Governor Sasindran Muthuvel pledges to treat everyone fairly and without discrimination, stating that he has learnt from his mistakes from the last five years in parliament.

“My utmost loyalty is with my people and I pray that God will grant me wisdom and insight to make choices that will benefit my people in terms of service delivery,” Muthuvel said.

“I would like to thank my brother candidates and their political teams for allowing a peaceful declaration yesterday and for their continued intervention to ensure the safety of our mothers and children is guaranteed.”

He urged his people to take ownership of their actions until the completion of the election.

